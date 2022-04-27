(undated) -- If you missed the Wednesday, April 27th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, check out the podcast attached here!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Boys' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen enlightens with details on a week ending last Saturday where the Cardinals played a total of five matches, including a pair against Central Lakes Conference foes
Cards come up short against Spartans: The Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team was defeated twice by ROCORI, 12-8 and 5-3 in a doubleheader at Cold Spring. Offensively, infielder Brooklyn Stender rapped out five hits in the twin bill while collecting three RBI. Teammate Brianna Burtzel knocked in all three runs against ROCORI in the second game with an RBI-double and a two-run single. The Spartans, batting as the visiting team in the second game, broke a 3-3 tie with the deciding runs in the top of the 7th inning. Alexandria returns home for a doubleheader with Fergus Falls at 4 PM tomorrow (Thursday) and a make-up game with Brainerd Friday. The Friday contest at Alexandria Area High School is scheduled to start at 5:00, weather permitting.
KXRA Cardinal spring sports play-by-play schedule revealed: Jump to this link to find out more about upcoming play-by-play broadcasts: KXRA Spring Cardinal Broadcast Schedule Announced | Cardinal Sports | voiceofalexandria.com
The length of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the player below is approximately 11 minutes, 35 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM