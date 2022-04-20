(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the Wednesday, April 20th edition of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, the podcast is included here for your review and entertainment.
More Cardinal Softball conversation: The third segment of a multi-part interview with Alexandria Fastpitch Softball Head Coach Britt Bruzek is included as part of the podcast in the audio player below. She joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for an extended interview recording last week. In part three, she notes some of the players that might see some time in the pitcher's circle this spring. Coach Bruzek also mentions the two seniors serving as Captains for the Cardinals. An introduction to those assisting her in the program this spring is also included in the conversation.
The fourth and final segment of D-Mac's conversation with Britt Bruzek will be included in the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report on Thursday.
Cards open up Baseball season with a "W": Alexandria's Baseball team traveled to Sauk Rapids on Tuesday and came home with a 5-0 victory. The Cardinals' JD Hennen secured the pitching victory, logging five innings. Nick Levasseur added a pair of scoreless frames. The two Cardinal pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Offensively, Devin Cimbura rapped a pair of hits for the Cards, who are scheduled to play the ROCORI Spartans Thursday, in a 5 PM game at Springer's Park in Cold Spring.
Softball, Girls' Golf Tuesday events postponed and rescheduled: Alexandria's home Fastpitch Softball game with Brainerd did not take place on Tuesday, due to wet grounds. The contest has been rescheduled for 5 PM on Friday, April 29th in Alexandria. The Central Lakes Conference Girls' Golf meet featuring Alexandria and other teams that was scheduled for yesterday at The Territory Golf Course in Saint Cloud is now scheduled for next Tuesday, April 26th.
The length of the April 20th Cardinal Sports Report podcast above is around 10 minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM