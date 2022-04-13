(undated) -- The podcast of the Wednesday, April 13th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available, and you can access it here!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria's Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer. His Cardinals traveled to Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Tuesday to begin the 2022 season. Alexandria carded the lowest four-player team score among 11 competing teams.
Tennis talk with Coach Jansen and D-Mac continues: The second and final segment of an interview that KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg and Alexandria Boys' Tennis Head Coach Nick Jansen is included as part of the podcast. The five-minute segment with Coach Jansen includes some conversation about where his Cardinals may stack up against Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA competition. Alexandria won the 2021 Central Lakes Conference Boys' Tennis title. The opening part of the interview with Nick Jansen is included as part of the Tuesday, April 12th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast that you can access at www.voiceofalexandria.com. Visit the online Cardinal Sports page.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is approximately 12 minutes, 30 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM