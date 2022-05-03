(undated) -- The Tuesday, May 2nd podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available!
Coaches summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Head Coach Tim Zupfer. His Cardinals competed in a Central Lakes Conference meet Monday afternoon, as the Brainerd Warriors hosted the event at Madden's Resort. Led by senior Cora Larson, junior Hannah Boraas, and senior Lauren Rebrovich, the Cardinals achieved their lowest 4-player score in 2022
- Alexandria Boys' Track and Field Head Coach Mike Empting checks back in, as he reports on performances last Thursday during a weather-shortened meet in Willmar
Home events highlight the Tuesday schedule: The Cardinal Adapted Bowling and Fastpitch Softball teams are competing in Alexandria today, while the Alexandria Track and Field Relays event will take place at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Bowling starts at approximately 3:30. Field events during the Alexandria Relays also start at 3:30, with the running events at 4 PM. The Varsity doubleheader feature the Cardinals and Saint Cloud Crush at the Alexandria Softball Complex will start at 4:30. The podcast also notes road trips today for Alexandria's Boys' Golf and Boys' Tennis teams.
Baseball on the radio this evening! Listen to People Radio, KXRA for Central Lakes Conference Baseball coverage. It will originate from Dick Putz Field in Saint Cloud, as the Crush will host the Cardinals for the second and last meeting between the teams in 2022. Saint Cloud prevailed in the earlier meeting April 23rd at Alexandria, 5-3. Since that game, the Cardinals have won three straight contests by a combined score of 33-11. McKenzie Revering will join KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the broadcast, starting with the Juettner Motors Pre-game show at 6:40. Play-by-play will follow at 7:00.
The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately nine minutes, 20 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM