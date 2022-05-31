(undated) -- The podcast of the Tuesday, May 31st KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available to enjoy at your convenience.
Final segment of Hattie Galloway's interview featured: As part of today's podcast, KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg concludes an interview with senior Hattie Galloway that was recorded following her signing of a National Letter of Intent. During the coming academic year, she will be a student-athlete with the Women's Swimming and Diving program at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. In her senior year, Hattie helped her Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Swimming and Diving team capture Central Lakes Conference and Section 6A Championships.
The first part of Hattie Galloway's interview with D-Mac was highlighted in the Memorial Day edition of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report. The online Cardinal Sports Report for May 30th also includes the opening segment.
Section activities ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Girls' Golf: Alexandria will compete in the Section 8AAA Championships today and tomorrow (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring
- Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria will face ROCORI in the semifinal round of the Section 8AAA Tournament at Cold Spring. Game time is slated for 4 PM, and KXRA will be on hand for live broadcast coverage (see details below)
- Baseball: The Cardinals will host Detroit Lakes this evening at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria. Game time is set for 5 PM. Regardless of the outcome of this game, the Cardinals will also play at home on Thursday
- Track and Field: The two-day Section 8AA Championships start Wednesday at Detroit Lakes and conclude Saturday at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Wednesday's events are slated to start at 3 PM. The meet's final day in Alexandria will start at 9 AM
- Boys' Golf: Alexandria will seek to defend its Section 8AAA title by competing Thursday and Friday at the Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- TODAY (Tuesday, May 31st)....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ ROCORI High School, Cold Spring (Section 8AAA Championship Semifinal) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40) (NOTE: If ROCORI prevails in this game, another Alexandria Cardinal broadcast would follow in the 6:00 hour, with the Cardinals to play either Detroit Lakes or Little Falls in the Section 8AAA Elimination Bracket Final at Cold Spring. KXRA would air the Section Elimination Bracket Final as well)
- Thursday, June 2nd....to be determined. If Alexandria does not lose two games on Tuesday, May 31st, KXRA will broadcast Alexandria's game(s) in the Section 8AAA Fastpitch Softball Championship round (Broadcast time for one or possibly two games - approximately 3:40)
The length of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is just under than 11 minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM