(undated) -- KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report podcast for Tuesday, May 24th includes a preview of broadcast coverage ahead and a review of notable achievements for the Cardinal Boys' Golf and Girls' Track teams.
CLC Champions: The Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Golf team earned the Central Lakes Conference title, after compiling a two-day score of 594 for the two-day meet. The second and final day of competition was staged at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg presents information on Alexandria highlights from last Friday, when the Cardinal Girls' Track and Field athletes competed at the True Team Class AAA State Championships. Alexandria placed 11th in the team standings of the 12 competing teams. The Cardinals finished just a point behind Roseville, which placed 10th. Alexandria was also within 40 points of the ninth place team, the Edina Hornets. Minnetonka captured the True Team Class AAA title.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- TODAY (Tuesday, May 24th)....Fastpitch Softball: Detroit Lakes @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, First Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 4:10)
- TONIGHT (Tuesday, May 24th)....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 26th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus opponent to be determined (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - to be determined)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is slightly longer than nine minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM