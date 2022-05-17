(undated) -- KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report for Tuesday, May 17th is chock full of contributions from three Cardinal coaches.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling Coach Wade Traphagen provides a recap on the performances by his bowlers during the Minnesota State High School League's State Adapted Bowling Tournament, which was held at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park on Friday the 13th. The summary notes which of his athletes bowled SIX consecutive strikes in one game and finished with a 500 series
- Alexandria Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting shares an update on the JV True Team Track event that his athletes participated in at Sartell last Friday
- Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman also contributes with a synopsis from the Alexandria performances during the Girls' True Team competition last week
The Cardinal Sports Report includes a briefing on the progress of the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf performances during the opening day of the two-day Central Lakes Conference Championships. Fergus Falls hosted the league teams on Monday. Coach Tim Zupfer will share more information Wednesday on KXRA during the Cardinal Sports Report programs.
Play-by-play programming change! Due to anticipated rain on Thursday with a possibility of severe weather, KXRA will broadcast the second game of Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball at Sartell on Wednesday. The twin bill in Sartell is being moved ahead one day from Thursday, May 19th following last Thursday's weather-related postponement. The doubleheader in Sartell will start at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. KXRA's coverage of the second game from Sartell will follow Wednesday's 5:00 News Hour. McKenzie Revering will team up with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the broadcast.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Wednesday, May 18th (date change)....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
