The members of Alexandria's four-player team that placed second in the ASD Division of the 2022 Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament are pleased to accept a trophy for their achievement. Pictured from left: Head Coach Wade Traphagen along with bowlers Sebastian Billings, Marc Magaard (holding the trophy), Alexander Billings, and Joe Mello. The Cardinals' four-bowler score of 1621 included Magaard's 501 series.