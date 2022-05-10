(undated) -- The Tuesday, May 10th podcast of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report is a full program, highlighted by on-air appearances from three Alexandria coaches.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Adapted Bowling Coach Wade Traphagen, as he notes that a large number of his athletes performed well enough last Thursday at Garden Center Lanes to earn State Tournament trips
- Cardinal Boys' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen rejoins the Cardinal Sports Report to highlight the team wins last Thursday against Section 8AA opponents Moorhead and Sartell
- Alexandria Baseball Coach Jake Munsch comments on a pair of quality road victories at Bemidji last Friday, while also promoting Youth Night scheduled for this evening (Tuesday)
Youth Baseball Night at Knute Nelson Park! In conjunction with the Alexandria Cardinal JV and Varsity Baseball this evening, free admission is being offered to all fans planning on watching the games at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria. Young people dressed in Alexandria Cardinal gear (jerseys, t-shirts, caps, etc.) will also be treated to a complimentary meal, courtesy of the Alexandria Youth Baseball Association. The meal will include a hot dog, chips, and soda. The JV game is set to start at 4:30, and the Varsity game will follow at 7:00.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast below also includes the schedule of Alexandria activities slated for today.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- TONIGHT (Tuesday, May 10th)....Baseball: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 12th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is approximately 12 minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM