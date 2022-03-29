(undated) -- The Tuesday, March 29th podcast of KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is now available.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Coach Meghan Orgeman from the Alexandria Girls' Track and Field team. She offers a synopsis which is about four minutes and is included in the podcast audio below. The Cardinals finished first out of eight competing teams in the Girls' division of the Moorhead Athletic Association's Indoor Meet last Friday at Concordia College.
Season opener on the tennis courts is approaching: Pre-season workouts for the Alexandria Boys' Tennis players are under way. Nick Jansen is now coaching the Cardinals after previously assisting Dave Ronning. The Cardinals are scheduled to begin their season this coming Saturday, as Elk River will host a quadrangular. If weather permits, the Cardinals will face the Elk River Elks, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, and the Hibbing Blue Jackets.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is just under nine minutes in length.
Ahead on Wednesday: The Cardinal Sports Report podcast will include a final summary from the Alexandria Archery season. Coach Al Hansen will offer details on the scores posted by his archers at the State Archery Shoot that was held March 25th and 26th at the DECC in Duluth.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM