(undated) -- The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Tuesday, March 1st is now available to enjoy at your leisure.
Hoops talk: The Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Basketball and Boys' Basketball teams hit the hardwood Monday night for games that got postponed earlier in February due to weather. Coach Forrest Witt recently spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg about the flurry of games to close out the regular season and how they are sequenced in three "back-to-backs": playing on consecutive days against different teams. In the first "back-to-back" on February 24th and 25th, Alexandria won both games. But due to last night's lopsided 90-62 loss at Saint Cloud Tech, the Cardinals seek a win today (Tuesday) against Moorhead to split this two-game "back-to-back". KXRA will broadcast the Cardinals' home game with Moorhead, with the Varsity game slated to start around 7:15 PM.
The Lady Cards will enter the Section 8AAA Girls' Basketball Tournament on the heels of consecutive defeats to the teams that will share the Central Lakes Conference title in 2021-22. Alexandria held a two-point lead at the break before the visitors from Fergus Falls caught fire from the field in the second half. The Otters would pull away for a 70-53 victory. Fergus Falls and Brainerd share the CLC title, with each finishing at 12-2. Alexandria closed out the regular season at 12-13, with a 6-8 mark in the conference. The Cardinals will return to action Saturday night, hosting a Section 8AAA Semifinal game at 6:00.
On the radio: A variety of contests will air on KXRA between now and Saturday night (weather, travel conditions, and health and safety permiting):
- TONIGHT....Boys' Basketball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (broadcast time - approximately 6:55 PM)
- Thursday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria versus Fergus Falls at the MAC in Saint Cloud (Section 6A Championship Game) (broadcast time - approximately 6:40 PM)
- Friday....Boys' Basketball: Brainerd @ Alexandria (broadcast time - approximately 6:55 PM)
- Saturday....Girls' Basketball: Little Falls or Detroit Lakes @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Semifinal) (broadcast time - approximately 5:40 PM)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is slightly longer than eight minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM