Spring workouts begin: Monday was the first day for pre-season workouts involving athletes that will be involved in the Boys' Track, Girls' Track, and Fastpitch Softball programs at Alexandria Area High School. The Cardinal Fastpitch program is under new leadership this season. Brittney Bruzek is the Cardinals' new Head Coach, succeeding Randy Albers. Alexandria is scheduled to play its season opener Monday, April 11th at Albany. KXRA Radio will feature live play-by-play of selected broadcasts of Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch this spring. The broadcast schedule is under construction.
Changes on the horizon for Track and Field: The Minnesota State High School League has authorized an expansion of classes during the post-season from two to three. It marks the first time since the mid-70's that Track and Field has instituted more than two classes for post-season competition.
The first State Champion teams in Girls' Track were crowned in a one-class format in 1972. Both International Falls and White Bear Lake shared that first title. Girls' Track and Field remained one class until the spring of 1976, when a second class was introduced.
A State Champion team in Boys' Track and field has been crowned yearly since 1923 (except for the spring of 2020, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the spring season for prep sports). Two classes were implemented for Boys' Track by the Minnesota State High School League from 1923-28, then the sport featured just one class until the end of the 1972 season. The MSHSL then introduced three classes in Boys' Track and Field for three seasons until settling on two classes after the 1975 season.
Regional track trivia, here: the three classes in Boys' Track during the '73, '74, and '75 seasons were referred to as Class AA, Class A, and Class B. Elbow Lake High School shared the first-ever Minnesota State High School League Class B State Championship in 1973. Elbow Lake and Kiester High School tied for the top team score that year. Glenwood High School won the 1973 Class A State Championship. The title was won by the Lakers that year on the fairly new campus at Saint Cloud Apollo High School. Apollo became Saint Cloud's second public high school, opening in the fall of 1970. The name of the stadium where Glenwood won the 1975 Class A Boys' Track State Championship is now known as Michie Field. The stadium name honors the late Jim Michie, Superintendent of the Saint Cloud School District from 1958 to 1969 who was influential in spearheading the effort to build Apollo High School.
The podcast in the audio player below includes some information on the Section realignment for the sports of Fastpitch Softball and Track. Alexandria remains in Section 8AA in the three-class format for Track and Field. The Cardinals also continue to be in Section 8AAA in the four-class format for Softball.
Section 8AAA Boys' Basketball Championship Game just days away: The top two seeds in Section 8AAA -- Alexandria and Saint Cloud Tech -- will oppose each other Thursday night. The winner will capture the Section title and gain a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament next week. KXRA's broadcast coverage will start with the Juettner Motors Pre-game Show at 6:40. Play-by-play Thursday night from the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School will follow at 7:00.
