(undated) -- Tuesday's podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report highlights performances from this past weekend by the Alexandria Girls' Track team.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman. She explains how large the contingent of State Meet qualifiers will be to represent the team during the Class AA Championships Friday and Saturday
MSHSL State Tourney Time! The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the attached audio player (below) details that this is the first day of the four-day State Boys' Tennis Tournament. The team that eliminated Alexandria in the Section 8AA Semifinals -- the Becker Bulldogs -- are facing Mounds View in the quarterfinal round of Class AA today (Tuesday). Minnewaska Area is making its debut today in the Class A Boys' Tennis Team Tournament. The Lakers are facing a team from the Iron Range....the Rock Ridge Wolverines in their State Tournament debut.
Game day Wednesday for the Cardinals in 8AAA Baseball: The Alexandria Cardinals and Little Falls Flyers will meet in the Section 8AAA Baseball Championship round tomorrow afternoon at 4:00. Alexandria needs one victory to punch a ticket to the Class AAA State Tournament that begins June 14th. Being that Little Falls already has one loss in the double elimination Section 8AAA Tournament, the Flyers will need to defeat the Cards twice on Wednesday. KXRA will have live broadcast coverage.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Wednesday, June 8th....Baseball: Alexandria versus Little Falls at Saint Cloud (Dick Putz Field) (Section 8AAA Championship Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40 PM)
The length of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is close to 11 minutes, 40 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM