(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report program on KXRA Tuesday, January 25th, listen to the podcast here!
Coaches' comments featured in today's report: Prior to Alexandria's Girls' Basketball game at Sauk Rapids this evening, Head Coach Wendy Kohler spoke about the team's recent victory against the Brainerd Warriors. Thursday's 57-49 Cardinal victory was the first Central Lakes Conference defeat this winter for the Warriors.
The Lady Cards will put a 6-7 overall record on the line tonight at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. KXRA Radio will have broadcast coverage, with Kevin Engebretson joining Dave McClurg for the play-by-play. Pre-game coverage is set for 6:55 PM, with the game to follow at 7:15.
A listing of the Alexandria Cardinal activities scheduled for Tuesday evening is also mentioned in the podcast. The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is approximately seven minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM