(undated) -- The podcast of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Tuesday, January 18th is available to enjoy at your leisure.
Captain's perspective: Prior to her team's road game at Sartell tonight (Tuesday), Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Hockey defenseman Riley Nyberg spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg about being a Captain of the defending Section 8AA Champions. She shared her enthusiasm about being with this group of ladies that has won four consecutive games. Her comments are included as part of the podcast below.
KXRA Radio will broadcast Alexandria's Girls' Hockey game with Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice this evening. The Varsity drop of the puck is scheduled for 7:15. D-Mac and Jeff James will be at Bernick's Arena for the commentary.
An active schedule of Alexandria Cardinal activities today is also noted as part of the Tuesday Cardinal Sports Report program. The podcast in the audio player below is just over seven minutes from start to finish.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:30 PM
- 5:35 PM