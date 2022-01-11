Aldon Struchen

Aldon Struchen is the Varsity Wrestling Coach at Alexandria Area High School. 

(undated) -- KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast for Tuesday, January 11th is available for you to listen to in the audio player included with this update.  

Coaches' summary provided by: 

  • Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen noted team scores and Cardinal highlights from the team's competition at Minnewaska Area High School this past Saturday

Additional content: Sports Director Dave McClurg talked about the schedule of activities for the coming evening, highlighted by a pair of on-ice clashes. The Alexandria Boys' Hockey game at Brainerd will air on KXRA (1490 AM/100.3 FM and 105.7 FM), with broadcast coverage starting around 7 p.m. 

KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 (full program)

The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is approximately six minutes, 15 seconds in length.  

During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:

  • 8:15 AM
  • 12:35 PM
  • 5:35 PM 