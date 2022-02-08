(undated) -- The podcast of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Tuesday, February 8th is now available online!
Jordan O'Kane and D-Mac chat! The second and final segment with Alexandria Area High School senior Jordan O'Kane is embedded with this Cardinal Sports Report. KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg spoke with Jordan after she signed her college National Letter of Intent in December. She will be a part of the Falcon Women's Hockey program after she receives her diploma this spring. During the four-minute interview segment today, Jordan and D-Mac talk about the memorable playoff run that she participated in last March, when her Alexandria Cardinals won a Section 8AA title for the first time in program history.
The schedule of Tuesday activities is also included as part of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast.
Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- TODAY (Tuesday, February 8th): The athletes from the Lakes Area Alpine Ski team (including students from Alexandria) will compete in the Section 5 Championships at Wild Mountain
- Today and tomorrow (February 8th and 9th): Alexandria will have athletes at Maplelag Resort near Calloway for the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
- Saturday: The Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics team will compete in the Section 8AA Championships at Saint Cloud Tech High School.
KXRA Radio broadcasts ahead:
- TONIGHT (Tuesday)....Girls' Basketball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
- Thursday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria @ Fergus Falls (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
- Friday....Boys' Hockey: Northern Lakes @ Alexandria (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
The program in the audio player below is a bit longer than 10 minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM