(undated) -- The Tuesday, February 1st podcast of KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is now available!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Archery Coach Al Hansen. The Cardinal archers began their 2022 season on Saturday, traveling to Melrose Area High School. Nearly 250 athletes representing nine schools in the region were on hand to compete
Information items mentioned:
- D-Mac offers commentary on Monday victories for the Alexandria Boys' Basketball, Boys' Hockey, and Girls' Hockey teams
Key end-of-season competitions for the Cardinals: The Alexandria Nordic Ski Racing teams were slated to be in the Willmar area today (Tuesday) for the Central Lakes Conference Championships. This Saturday, the Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics athletes will compete in the CLC Championship Meet at Fergus Falls.
Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Saturday, February 5th: Alexandria will compete in the Section 4AA Dance Team Championship Meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
- Tuesday, February 8th: The athletes from the Lakes Area Alpine Ski team (including students from Alexandria) travel to Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls for the Section 5 Championships
- Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8th and 9th: Alexandria will send athletes to Maplelag Resort near Calloway for the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
The program in the audio player below is slightly longer than eight minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM