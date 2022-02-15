(undated) -- The Tuesday, February 15th podcast of KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is now available!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Archery Coach Al Hansen. He contributed to the Cardinal Sports Report with a summary of this past Saturday's competition in Sauk Centre. It represented the second event of the regular season for the Alexandria archers
Information items mentioned:
- D-Mac offers commentary on Monday victories for the Alexandria Boys' Basketball and Boys' Hockey teams
Tuesday's schedule highlighted by a pair of Section events in Alexandria: The Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Hockey team will host Brainerd-Little Falls tonight at the Runestone Community Center. The game is one of two scheduled for this evening in the Section 8AA Semifinals. Game time at the RCC is 7:00. Across town at Alexandria Area High School, the Cardinal Wrestling team will start its post-season by hosting the first two rounds of the Section 8AA Team Tournament. Alexandria is one of four teams receiving a first-round bye into the quarterfinal round. The four teams getting first-round byes are all hosting Section competition tonight. In the Alexandria Area High School gym, Melrose-Sauk Centre will wrestle Perham at 6:00 in a first round match. The winner will stay around to compete against the Cardinals, with the second round match starting at approximately 7:30. KXRA Radio will have LIVE broadcast of the Cardinals' dual in Section 8AA Wrestling.
Regular season Alexandria Cardinal events Tuesday (with Varsity start times):
- Boys' Hockey: Cardinals @ Fergus Falls (Game time - 5:00 PM). Audio coverage of this game will be available, courtesy of our Leighton Broadcasting partners in Fergus Falls. Listen by linking to the Fergus Now link online: Channel 977 (listenlive.co)
- Girls' Basketball: Cardinals versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (Game time - 7:15 PM)
KXRA Radio broadcast schedule in the days ahead:
- TONIGHT (Tuesday) -- Wrestling: Alexandria versus Perham or Sauk Centre-Melrose @ Alexandria (Section 8AA Team Tournament, Second Round) (Match time - approximately 7:30 PM)
- Thursday, February 17th -- Boys' Hockey: Brainerd @ Alexandria (Game time - approximately 7:15 PM)
- Friday, February 18th -- to be determined.
The program in the audio player below is slightly longer than nine minutes, 30 seconds in length.
