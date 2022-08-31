(undated) -- The podcast of the August 30th, 2022 KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available for enjoying on demand!
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Volleyball Coach Mary Byrne. Prior to her team's road trip to Saint Cloud Apollo High School tonight, Coach Byrne provides a briefing on the season-opening win last week against the Bemidji Lumberjacks
- Cardinal Girls' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen returns to the Cardinal Sports Report. His team traveled to Bemidji to start the season on Wednesday before playing a total of four matches at the Alexandria Area High School Tennis Complex to conclude an active first week. Coach Jansen has details in this podcast on the Bemidji triangular and the home opener with Willmar. His recap on last Friday's home quadrangular will highlight KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report this Thursday (September 1st)
Alexandria Cardinal activities today:
- Girls' Tennis....CARDINALS versus Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Alexandria Area High School Tennis Complex) (4:30)
- Girls' Soccer....CARDINALS @ Fergus Falls (Otter Stadium) (7:00)
- Boys' Soccer....CARDINALS versus Fergus Falls @ Alexandria (Viking Bank Field) (7:00)
- Volleyball....CARDINALS versus Apollo @ Saint Cloud Apollo High School (approximately 7:00)
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Tuesday, August 30th....Girls' Soccer: Alexandria @ Fergus Falls (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, September 1st....Volleyball: Alexandria @ Saint Cloud Tech (Broadcast time - approximately 6:55)
- Friday, September 2nd....Football: Hutchinson @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 11 minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2022-23 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:30 PM
- 5:35 PM