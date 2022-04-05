(undated) -- If you missed the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report when it aired Tuesday, April 5th, the podcast is now available!
Two guest Tuesday! The podcast in the audio player below includes summaries from two coaches that guide Alexandria athletes during the spring season:
- Mike Empting shares highlights from the Cardinals' participation in the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships that were held at Saint John's University on Saturday
- Following the season-opening set of Boys' Tennis matches Saturday at Elk River, Coach Nick Jansen notes the scores and performances, as Alexandria started the season with a pair of victories in the quadrangular
Cardinal bowlers seek to roll during second competition of 2022: Alexandria's Adapted Bowling athletes return to Garden Center Lanes today (Tuesday) to compete in their second event of the year. Lake City is the Cardinals' opponent, as the event is being played virtually. The Lake City Tigers will compile their scores at Port 104 in Lake City, with scores being exchanged electronically between the teams later in the week.
Coach Wade Traphagen will provide his first Cardinal Adapted Bowling update of the spring on Wednesday, as part of the Cardinal Sports Report.
The length of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the player below is just about 11 minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM