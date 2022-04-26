(undated) -- The podcast of the Tuesday, April 26th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Mike Empting, who notes performances for his Boys' Track and Field athletes during last Thursday's Sabre Quadrangular at Sartell
Several events are on the Tuesday Cardinal sports schedule, with details included as part of the podcast below. Update at of 12 Noon Tuesday: The Cardinal home Baseball doubleheader with Sartell is now postponed to this Friday, April 29th. The competition at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria will start Friday afternoon at 4:00, weather permitting.
KXRA Cardinal spring sports play-by-play schedule ahead this evening: Listen to KXRA for the second game of the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball doubleheader at ROCORI High School. Broadcast coverage from Cold Spring will begin around 5:40 PM. More details on upcoming KXRA broadcasts are noted when you click the following link: KXRA Spring Cardinal Broadcast Schedule Announced | Cardinal Sports | voiceofalexandria.com
The length of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the player above is slightly longer than 10 minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM