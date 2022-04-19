(undated) -- If you missed the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report when it aired on Tuesday, April 19th, listen to the podcast included with this feature.
New coach of Cardinal Fastpitch team joins D-Mac: The second part of a multi-segment interview with the Head Coach of the Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team, Brittney Bruzek is included as part of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below. It includes some conversation about one of her mentors, former coach of the Alexandria Fastpitch Softball team and one-time KXRA sports commentator Bob Cunniff.
The third and fourth segments of Coach Bruzek's conversation with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg will be featured during the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report programs on Thursday and Friday.
Update, as of 12 Noon Tuesday: The Cardinal Fastpitch home game today (Tuesday) with Brainerd has been postponed, due to unplayable playing surfaces....possibly the by-product of frost coming out of the ground. The Cardinals are now scheduled to host Brainerd on Friday, April 29th. First pitch is set to be fired at 5 PM.
The Central Lakes Conference Girls' Golf meet involving Alexandria and the other teams is postponed to next Tuesday, April 26th at The Territory Golf Club in Saint Cloud.
At the time of this posting, the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis match at Sartell and the Cardinal Baseball game at Sauk Rapids are still on the schedule today, along with the Cardinals' Adapted Bowling competition. Alexandria will engage in a virtual challenge with East Grand Forks, with the Cardinal bowlers compiling their scores at Garden Center Lanes.
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is close to 11 minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM