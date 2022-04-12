(undated) -- The podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report for Tuesday, April 12th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is included for your listening pleasure.
Tennis talk: Prior to this past weekend's home quadrangular at the Alexandria Area High School Tennis Complex, KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg had the chance to record an interview with the coach of the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team, Nick Jansen. The first of the two segments of Coach Jansen's conversation is featured as part of the podcast in the audio player below.
The final portion of Coach Jansen's interview with D-Mac will be featured as part of the Cardinal Sports Report tomorrow (Wednesday).
Weather issues create additional postponements: The Alexandria Boys' Tennis and Fastpitch Softball events on Monday were postponed, due to fields and tennis courts taking on too much moisture. Make-up dates for the Monday postponements have not yet been determined. Today's Boys' Tennis and Baseball contests in Alexandria are also postponed, due to wet weather. The Alexandria Baseball home game with the Saint Cloud Crush has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 23rd.
Ahead during future Cardinal Sports Reports this week: Updates from the track competition that was held on Monday at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Look forward to summaries from Cardinal Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting and Alexandria Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman.
Defending State Champions swing into action: The Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team is scheduled to open up the regular season today by competing at the Becker Invitational. Golfing the first round of the season in light to moderate rainfall may be among the challenges for the Cardinals at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Head Coach Tim Zupfer will once again contribute regular summaries for the KXRA Cardinal Sports Reports.
The April 12th edition of the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is slightly longer than 11 minutes.
