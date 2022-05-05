(undated) -- Happy Cinco de Mayo! The KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast for May 5th is here for your indulgence.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling Coach Wade Traphagen. His Cardinals have a key meet on the slate today (Thursday), with State Tournament qualifying at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria. Coach Traphagen's summary included in the podcast highlights recent scores from the virtual head-to-head contest with Fergus Falls
- Alexandria Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting has details on Tuesday's Alexandria Relays, as his Cardinals emerged with a top team score. Coach Empting also provides explanation on what makes an event like the Alexandria Relays
Cardinal Baseball, Boys' Tennis teams to play twice at home today: The Cardinal Baseball team looks to extend a four-game win streak this afternoon by facing Brainerd in a doubleheader. Alexandria carries a 5-2 mark into the twin bill. Across town at Alexandria Area High School, Alexandria will play two Boys' Tennis matches today, as Moorhead visits for a 3:00 match. Sartell then will oppose the Cardinals at approximately 5:30.
Softball nine seeks to bounce back: Following a doubleheader loss at the hands of Saint Cloud on Tuesday, the Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team will travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Central Lakes Conference doubleheader between the Cardinals and the Storm will start at 4:30 this afternoon. KXRA Radio (1490 AM/100.3 FM/105.7 FM) will have play-by-play coverage of the second game, beginning around 6 PM. Audio will also be available by accessing this link: https://player.listenlive.co/64521
The length of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is close to 10 minutes, 40 seconds.
