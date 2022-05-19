(undated) -- KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report for Thursday, May 19th is now available for you to enjoy in podcast form here!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman shares a recap of her athlete's efforts during a home meet at Alexandria Area High School this week
Updates on a post-season win for the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis squad and comments from the Cardinals Fastpitch Softball doubleheader on Wednesday are also included as part of this Cardinal Sports Report podcast.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Tuesday, May 24th....Fastpitch Softball: Opponent to be determined @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, First Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 26th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus opponent to be determined at a site to be determined (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 11-and-a-half minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM