Alexandria distance runner commits to SDSU: On Wednesday, November 10th, Alexandria senior Emma Ecker signed her college National Letter of Intent. She has committed to South Dakota State University, with plans to compete on the Division I level with the Jackrabbits Women's Cross Country and Women's Track and Field teams. Following the signing, Emma spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg. Segments of the conversation are airing on KXRA Thursday and Friday of this week. The first portion of Emma Ecker's conversation is included as part of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below.
The second and final portion of D-Mac's conversation with Emma Ecker will be featured Friday on KXRA Radio and online, at www.voiceofalexandria.com.
