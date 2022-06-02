(undated) -- The Thursday, June 2nd KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is highlighted by a recap on how Alexandria's Girls' Golf team is still alive in its quest for a second consecutive Class AAA title.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer is back on the Cardinal Sports Report for a second consecutive day, noting how his golfers rallied from a seven-stroke deficit after the first day to earn the Section 8AAA Championship for a second straight year
Track and Field, Day one highlights: The podcast of today's Cardinal Sports Report features details on the first day of the Section 8AA Championships that were held in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday. Two athletes from Alexandria's Boys' Track and Field team have qualified for State this year. Senior Will Heydt from Alexandria is the Section 8AA Champion in triple jump. Among the group of five State qualifiers from the Cardinal Girls' Track and Field squad is two Section Champions: senior Hailie Kent placed first in the long jump while junior Sophia Vinje placed first in the discus. More information on the first day of Sections at Detroit Lakes is shared by KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg as part of the podcast.
The final day of the Section 8AA Track and Field Championships will be held at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium, starting at 9:00 Saturday morning.
Cardinal Baseball team swings back into action this evening: Alexandria will host Sauk Rapids-Rice in the second round of the Section 8AAA Baseball Tournament today (Thursday). The visiting Storm posted a 9-4 win against ROCORI in Cold Spring on Tuesday, while the Cards rallied for a 6-5 victory on the diamond at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria against Detroit Lakes. Game time today is set for 5 PM, with KXRA Radio providing broadcast coverage.
Section activities ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Baseball: The Cardinals will host Sauk Rapids-Rice TODAY at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria in the second round of the Section 8AAA Tournament. Game time is set for 5 PM
- Boys' Golf: Alexandria will seek to defend its Section 8AAA title by competing today and tomorrow at the Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids
- Track and Field: The two-day Section 8AA Championships resume Saturday at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Final heats in many races and relays will be staged, starting at 9 AM
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- TODAY (Thursday, June 2nd)....Baseball: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 4:40)
- Saturday, June 4th....Baseball: to be determined. Alexandria will play in one or two games of the Section 8AAA Tournament at the MAC in Saint Cloud (Municipal Athletic Complex). The Section 8AAA Tournament game outcomes on June 2nd will determine the schedule for this day (Broadcast time[s] - to be determined)
The length of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 10 minutes, 45 minutes in length.
