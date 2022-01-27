(undated) -- If you missed the podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report program on Thursday, January 27th, listen to the podcast here!
Several Alexandria Cardinal teams set to compete: No less than TEN Alexandria Cardinal Varsity teams are scheduled have meets, matches, or games today. This includes three teams getting involved in events that were previously postponed:
- The Central Lakes Conference Dance Team Championships at Sartell High School involving Alexandria and six other teams
- Alexandria Wrestling at ROCORI High School in Cold Spring. The Cards are slated to wrestle the host Spartans and the Saint Cloud Crush
- The Cardinal Girls' Hockey squad will finally play its first game of the regular season against the River Lakes Stars. Today's game was originally weathered out on Thursday, December 16th. The contest this evening will be played at the River Lakes Sports Arena in Richmond
The podcast in the audio player below includes D-Mac mentioning the full schedule of activities for Thursday afternoon and evening.
On the radio: Catch Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Basketball this evening from Brainerd High School. Both teams are in a three-way tie with Sartell for first place in the Central Lakes Conference, with all at 6-1 in league play. Kevin Engebretson and Dave McClurg will be on the call from Brainerd. Pre-game coverage on KXRA is set for 6:55 PM, with the game to follow at 7:15.
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is just under seven minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM