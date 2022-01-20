(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report program on KXRA Thursday, January 20th, the podcast is available here!
Trio of events ahead: Three Alexandria Cardinal Varsity teams are scheduled to be held at various venues this evening (Thursday). They include:
- Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving, as Tech/ROCORI will host Alexandria at the Saint Cloud Tech High School pool, starting at 6:00. The Cardinals aim to win a sixth consecutive dual meet to begin the regular season
- Alexandria's Girls' Basketball players will host the Brainerd Warriors in Central Lakes Conference play at Pohlig Court on the Alexandria Area High School campus. The Varsity tip time is set for 7:15
- The Cardinal Girls' Hockey team will hold Senior Night festivities in conjunction with the game at the Runestone Community Center. Alexandria will host Fergus Falls in a 7:15 Varsity start
Bonus chatter! Alexandria Area High School's MaKenna Aure will be one of the players recognized during Senior Night at the RCC, prior to the Cardinals' home game with Fergus Falls. She got together with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg on Tuesday, following a victory at Sartell. The podcast below includes some of MaKenna's reaction on being a multi-sport athlete and some of the similarities involved in training for hockey and for tennis. She was part of the Alexandria Girls' Tennis lineup back in the fall season.
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is approximately seven minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM