(undated) -- The podcast of KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on Thursday, January 13th is now available!
Comments from Cardinal Dance Team Captains: Prior to last weekend's Alexandria Invitational, KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg spoke with a pair of the Captains from the Alexandria Dance Team: seniors Greta Zenner and Heidi Carstensen. The two athletes talked to D-Mac about the dance discipline that is their favorite. During meet competition, Heidi and Greta both join the Cardinals' jazz team and the kick team. Greta's and Heidi's remarks are included as part of the podcast.
The interview with Heidi Carstensen and Greta Zenner was featured last Saturday on KXRA Radio as part of the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. The online companion story with the interview is on the Cardinal Sports page at www.voiceofalexndria.com.
The Cardinal Sports Report also breaks down the Thursday schedule of Alexandria Cardinal activities.
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is slightly longer than six minutes, 30 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM