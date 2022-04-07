(undated) -- The Thursday, April 7th podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is available below for your listening pleasure!
D-Mac, Erik Hedstrom talk hoops: Last Saturday, KXRA aired the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview featuring senior Erik Hedstrom from the Alexandria Boys' Basketball team. His interview is available as a separate feature story on the Cardinal Sports page at VoiceOfAlexandria.com. The Thursday podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report includes additional commentary that was not included as part of Saturday's Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile, due to time restraints. The insight provided by Erik Hedstrom in the podcast today included:
- How his older brother Anders Hedstrom was a strong, positive influence in Erik's development as a student and athlete in Alexandria
- Erik shared his reason why he enjoys the fellow teammates that make up part of the Class of 2022
Weather postpones Thursday outdoor events: The first event of the season for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team will be delayed for a while longer. The Cardinals' event at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker slated for today has been weathered out and rescheduled for this coming Tuesday. If the weather permits, the Cardinals will begin their season by competing in a Central Lakes Conference meet hosted by ROCORI at Rich Spring Golf Club near Cold Spring on Monday. Today's Track and Field competition at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium is postponed to Saturday. The scheduled start time Saturday is 12 Noon.
Bowlers continue season today: Alexandria's Adapted Bowling athletes welcome visitors from Albany High School to Garden Center Lanes today for head-to-head competition. This is one of two in-person events during the regular season for the Cardinals. Alexandria's bowlers will make a return trip to the Albany Bowling Center for in-person bowling on Thursday, April 21st. Close to a dozen athletes suit up to compete during each meet for the Cardinals.
The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is approximately eight minutes, 30 seconds.
