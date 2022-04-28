(undated) -- The Thursday, April 28th podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is available for your convenience.
Three guest Thursday! This edition of the Cardinal Sports Report highlights recent events for a trio of Alexandria Cardinal teams:
- Alexandria Adapted Bowling Coach Wade Traphagen is the first guest in the podcast, sharing scores from the Cardinals' second virtual head-to-head contest with the Moorhead Spuds
- Cardinal Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting contributes with details on how the team placed first in Tuesday's Monticello Invitational
- Head Coach Tim Zupfer also is a guest, as he mentions some of the keys in the Cardinal Girls' Golf team's first place finish in the Wednesday event at the Alexandria Golf Club. The Cardinals fared well against some top competition from the Twin Cities and around Greater Minnesota
KXRA plans on heading outdoors today: The second game of Alexandria's Fastpitch Softball doubleheader is set to air following the KXRA 5:00 News Hour. Fergus Falls will visit the Alexandria Area High School Softball Complex. The doubleheader is slated for a 4:00 start this afternoon. Air time on the radio is tentatively scheduled for 5:40. Listen on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, or 105.7 FM). Audio will also stream on the VoiceOfAlexandria app, available for downloading free from the Apple App store or Google Play.
KXRA Cardinal spring sports play-by-play schedule revealed: Jump to this link to find out more about upcoming play-by-play broadcasts: KXRA Spring Cardinal Broadcast Schedule Announced | Cardinal Sports | voiceofalexandria.com
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is approximately 13 minutes in length from start to finish.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM