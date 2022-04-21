(undated) -- The podcast of the Thursday, April 21st Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available here!
Coach Bruzek's chat with D-Mac wraps up: The fourth and final part of the interview with Alexandria Fastpitch Softball Head Coach Britt Bruzek is included as part of the Thursday podcast. She stopped by KXRA Radio last week to visit with Sports Director Dave McClurg for an extended interview. The final segment of the conversation includes Coach Bruzek's impressions of the pre-season preparation and discussion about the revamping of Section 8AAA. The Cardinals remain in the Section, but as Sartell and Bemidji departed after the 2021 season, ROCORI and Willmar have entered the Section.
Some comments about a full schedule of Thursday Alexandria Cardinal activities is also included.
The length of the April 21st Cardinal Sports Report podcast below is around 12 minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM