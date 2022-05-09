(undated) -- If you missed the Monday, May 9th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, plenty of outstanding content is included in this 14-minute podcast.
Coaches summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer, who is featured for two recaps. The first highlights the Minnewaska/BBE Invitational at the Minnewaska Golf Club near Glenwood on Friday, and the second is a summary of Alexandria's own Geneva Invite that was staged among windy conditions Saturday. The Cardinals emerged with wins against outstanding competition both days
- Cardinal Boys' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen submitted a detailed update on this past week for Alexandria, with a pair of matches Tuesday and two more Thursday. Coach Jansen's update here is the recap of the Cardinals' road trip to Brainerd last Tuesday
Information regarding Tuesday's Youth Night at Knute Nelson Memorial Park, in conjunction with the Alexandria Cardinal Baseball JV and Varsity games, is included as part of today's podcast. KXRA Radio (1490 AM/100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) will have radio coverage of the Cardinals' Varsity game with Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday evening. First pitch is set to be fired at 7:00, with the Juettner Motors Pre-game coverage at 6:40.
Tuesday's projected guest list for KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report:
- Nick Jansen will continue an Alexandria Boys' Tennis update with a recap of last Thursday's events, when the Cardinals defeated Moorhead and Bemidji
- Wade Traphagen will share details on scores from last Thursday, as his athletes were attempting to qualify for the Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament on Friday, May 13th
- Jake Munsch will check in with a Cardinal Baseball update, mentioning how his team was attempting to extend a win streak by playing a pair of games at Bemidji last Friday
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is approximately 14:20 in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM