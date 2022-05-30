(undated) -- The KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast for Memorial Day includes the opening segment of a two-part interview featuring Alexandria Area High School's Hattie Galloway.
D-Mac chats with soon-to-be Alexandria graduate: Earlier in May, senior Hattie Galloway made her college choice. The standout from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Swimming and Diving team will enroll at Augustana University in Sioux Falls while continuing to compete in a sport she loves. In the days that followed her National Letter of Intent signing, Hattie joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for an extended conversation. The interview will air in two parts on KXRA during the Cardinal Sports Report programs Monday and Tuesday of this week. The opening segment of the interview is slightly longer than six minutes. Hattie shared with D-Mac some details with the decision-making process about selecting a school and how Augustana became her final choice.
The second and final segment of Hattie Galloway's interview will be included as part of the Tuesday, May 31st edition of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report.
Stretch run for several teams in spring sports! Before this week has concluded, Section Tournaments will be completed for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Track, Boys' Track, Fastpitch Softball, Boys' Golf, and Girls' Golf teams. Alexandria's Baseball team will start its Section 8AAA Tournament run at home tomorrow (Tuesday). Listen for more information as part of the podcast.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Tuesday, May 31st....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ ROCORI High School, Cold Spring (Section 8AAA Championship Semifinal) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40) (NOTE: If ROCORI prevails in this game, another Alexandria Cardinal broadcast would follow in the 6:00 hour, with the Cardinals to play either Detroit Lakes or Little Falls in the Section 8AAA Elimination Bracket Final at Cold Spring (KXRA would air the Section Elimination Bracket Final as well)
- Thursday, June 2nd....to be determined. If Alexandria does not lose two games on Tuesday, May 31st, KXRA will broadcast Alexandria's game(s) in the Section 8AAA Fastpitch Softball Championship round (Broadcast time for one or possibly two games - approximately 3:40)
