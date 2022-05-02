(undated) -- The first Cardinal Sports Report podcast for the month of May is available here online, in case you missed the program on KXRA Radio May 2nd.
Two coaches check in with updates: The podcast in the audio player below includes details on recent developments last week for these teams:
- Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen shares good news, as his players earned team wins on the court against two Central Lakes Conference rivals
- Alexandria Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman details that Thursday's meet at Willmar was hampered by a thunderstorm threat; but still, several JV and Varsity athletes showed well during the event
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast also includes scores and information from action on the diamond, with games leading into the weekend at Knute Nelson Memorial Park and Alexandria Area High School's Softball Complex. .
KXRA Cardinal spring sports play-by-play game broadcasts ahead this week:
- Tomorrow (Tuesday)....Baseball: Alexandria Cardinals versus Saint Cloud Crush @ Saint Cloud (Dick Putz Field) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 10 minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM