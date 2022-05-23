(undated) -- The new week of Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report programs on KXRA includes summaries from three Cardinal coaches as part of the Monday show.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer has an update on how his Cardinals placed first in a two-day event at Bunker Hills Golf Club....the site of the Class AAA State Golf Meet next month
- Alexandria Baseball Coach Jake Munsch. He notes that offense was a bit sparse during a non-conference game over at Little Falls Friday. Solid pitching and a couple of timely hits proved key in a shutout win for the Cardinals
- Cardinal Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting shares details on Alexandria highlights from Friday's True Team Class AAA State Championship competition at Stillwater Area High School
Details on the Section 8AA Boys' Tennis Tournament are included as part of today's Cardinal Sports Report podcast.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Tuesday, May 24th....Fastpitch Softball: Detroit Lakes @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, First Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 4:10)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 26th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus opponent to be determined (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - to be determined)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 11 minutes, 40 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM