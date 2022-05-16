(undated) -- The Monday, May 16th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast is now available for your listening pleasure.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis Head Coach Nick Jansen recaps a full week of competition from May 9th through the 13th, as Alexandria competed on four of those dates
- Cardinal Girls' Golf Head Coach Tim Zupfer points out that his athletes posted some solid scores en route to placing first on Friday during the Section 8AAA Pre-Section event in Cold Spring
The Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament was completed on Friday at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park. In the Girls' ASD Singles competition, Alexandria's Lizzie Floden scored a total of 407 pins to place 13th. A full summary from Alexandria Adapted Bowling Head Coach Wade Traphagen will highlight the Cardinal Sports Report on KXRA Tuesday. Congratulations to the all of the Cardinals that represented Alexandria at the State Adapted Bowling Tournament!
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast notes the schedule of activities today (Monday) and shares results from Alexandria Baseball and Fastpitch Softball contests that were played Friday.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Thursday, May 19th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 15 minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM