(undated) -- The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired to start the week on KXRA Monday, March 7th is now available!
Cards represented by two at State: Head Coach Aldon Struchen contributes to the Cardinal Sports Report, with details on the weekend involving two of his athletes. Junior Blaze Nelson and sophomore Mason McGrane competed for the Cardinals at the Class AA State Wrestling Tournament, which wrapped up Saturday. Coach Struchen's synopsis is included in the podcast below.
Alexandria capped off terrific Swimming and Diving season Saturday: The Cardinals finish the Class A State Boys' Swimming and Diving State Meet with a runner-up finish to Breck/Blake for the second consecutive year. Six Cardinal swimmers gained All-State distinction, with all three relays placing in the top three at State. View the companion story included on VOA by accessing the following link: Cards Soar To Class A Boys' Swim Runner-up Honors | Cardinal Sports | voiceofalexandria.com
Information items: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg provided details in the podcast on the State Boys' Hockey Tournament and details on weekend contests involving Alexandria's Boys' Basketball and Girls' Basketball teams.
On the radio: A fun week ahead on KXRA, with Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey from the State Tournament and Section 8AAA Boys' Basketball:
- Tuesday....Boys' Basketball: Little Falls @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Quarterfinal) (broadcast time - approximately 7:40 PM)
- Wednesday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria versus Minneapolis @ the Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul (Class A Quarterfinal) (broadcast time - approximately 8:00 PM)
- Thursday....coverage to be determined (possibly Boys' Hockey in the Class A Consolation bracket)
- Friday....coverage to be determined (possibly Boys' Hockey in the Class A Championship bracket and/or Boys' Basketball in the Section 8AAA Semifinals)
- Saturday....coverage to be determined (last day of the Class A Boys' Hockey State Tournament)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is slightly longer than eight minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM