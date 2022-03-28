(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report program on Monday, March 28th, listen to the podcast here!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria's Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting. His athletes competed in an indoor meet at Concordia College in Moorhead on Friday. The Cardinals competed against athletes from eight other teams and finished first in the field. Coach Empting shares highlights as part of the podcast below.
Cardinal Girls' Track races to top team finish: Alexandria places first in the Girls' division of the Moorhead Athletic Association's meet indoors at Concordia College. Head Coach Meghan Orgeman will provide details as part of the Tuesday Cardinal Sports Report podcast.
Boys' Tennis team ramps up for regular season: The players and coaches with the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team gather today (Monday) for pre-season workouts. The Cards are being guided by Head Coach Nick Jansen, who previously served as an assistant in the program for Dave Ronning. The Cardinals are scheduled to begin their season this coming Saturday, as Elk River will host a quadrangular. If weather permits, the Cardinals will face the Elk River Elks, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, and the Hibbing Blue Jackets.
Additional conversation is featured about the Boys' Basketball State Tournament involving two teams from the west central part of the state.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is slightly longer than nine minutes, 30 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM