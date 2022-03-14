(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report program on Monday, March 14th, listen to the podcast here!
Cards skate to fourth at State: The Alexandria Boys' Hockey team gained a fourth place finish in the Minnesota State High School League's Class A State Tournament, as two defeats followed the Cardinals' win against Minneapolis on Wednesday. Junior forward Tyler Kludt started the scoring in the Class A Semifinal game Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center. But Alexandria was held off the scoreboard the remainder of the day, as top-seeded Hermantown rolled to a 7-1 victory. The following morning, Mahtomedi scored three times during a 46-second span late in the opening period to overcome an early goal by Alexandria's Brycen Berg. The scoring flurry was a catalyst in the Zephyrs' 4-2 victory. Leo Kompelien scored a power play goal in the second period, but Mahtomedi countered that with an insurance score of its own less than 90 seconds later.
Alexandria ended the 2021-22 season with a final record of 20-8-2. Every team that the Cards played at State won at least two games in the tournament. Hermantown defeated Warroad 3-2 Saturday afternoon to win the Class A title. The Hawks lived up to their top-seeded billing, allowing only four goals in winning three State Tournament contests. Mahtomedi won two of three games at the Xcel Energy Center to gain the third place finish. Minneapolis was able to bounce back from the loss to the Cardinals to defeat both New Prague and Monticello to win the Class A Consolation Championship.
Section 8AAA Boys' Basketball Championship Game match-up is set: The top two seeds in Section 8AAA -- Alexandria and Saint Cloud Tech -- will oppose each other Thursday night. The winner will capture the Section title and gain a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament next week. As Tech was defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice by 15 points Friday night, Alexandria collected a 69-54 victory over ROCORI. The Cardinals held the visiting Spartans to just 15 first half points, while gaining a 10-point lead at the break. Sophomore Grayson Grove Alexandria in scoring with 17 points. Seniors Erik Hedstrom and Wyatt Odland followed up with 12 and nine points in a winning effort.
BONUS! The podcast in the audio player below includes a sample of the KXRA Radio broadcast Friday night, when Russ Hinrichs stepped up to the microphone to fill in for Dave McClurg while D-Mac was covering the Cardinal Boys' Hockey team in the Twin Cities. Russ and Kevin Engebretson shared the announcer duties during Friday evening Alexandria Boys' Basketball broadcast. The victory against ROCORI raised Alexandria's record to 23-5 entering the Section 8AAA Championship Game at Willmar High School Thursday night. KXRA's broadcast coverage will start around 6:40, with the play-by-play to follow at 7:00.
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is approximately nine minutes, 30 seconds in length.
Spring ahead! Today (Monday) marks the first day of workouts for the Alexandria Cardinal Track and Softball athletes. Alexandria's Track and Field teams will have a couple of indoor meets before heading outside for the first time on Friday, April 8th. The Cardinals are scheduled to host athletes from five other schools at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium for the first outdoor meet of 2022.
