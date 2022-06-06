(undated) -- The podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report to start the week includes a breakdown on how three Alexandria teams captured Section titles over the weekend.
- Alexandria Boys' Track Head Coach Mike Empting, who notes the Cardinal athletes that helped contribute to a Section 8AA team title during the final day of the meet on Saturday at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium
Alexandria Boys' Golf, Girls' Track teams navigate to the top in Section competition: Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman will be a guest on Tuesday during KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report. Her Alexandria team prevailed as Section 8AA Champions, while the Cardinals advanced a dozen athletes to the Class AA Girls' Track Championships in Saint Michael this coming weekend. Coach Orgeman will share more information tomorrow.
In spite of Coach Brady Swedberg being sidelined with a bout of colitis on the cusp of the Section 8AAA Championship Meet, his Cardinal Boys' Golf team overcame a four-stroke deficit entering the second day of competition to win the title by four shots. Alexandria's two-day combined score was 628. The leading team after the first day -- the Brainerd Warriors -- finished second with a score of 632. Moorhead played to a score of 641 and a third place team finish in Section 8AAA. Braeden Sladek carded a two-day score of 154 for a third place individual finish. His Alexandria teammate, Andrew Swedberg, placed fifth with a score of 156. The Cardinals were able to successfully defend their Section 8AAA title to move onto the State Meet, scheduled for June 14th and 15th at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Alexandria narrows magic number to one for a Section 8AAA Baseball title: The Cardinal Baseball team eliminated top-seeded Willmar Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AAA Tournament. Senior Parker Jendro provided the boost on the hill for Alexandria. He pitched a complete game, allowing only a single run on six hits and no walks. Nate Hammerback paced Alexandria's 12-hit attack with a pair of singles and a double. Lake Hagen collected three RBI with a 6th inning double which gave Alexandria some separation from the Central Lakes Conference Champions. Willmar ended its year at 15-7. The 15th win for the Willmar Cardinals came earlier on Saturday with a 5-0 triumph over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Elimination Bracket of Section 8AAA. Little Falls knocked out ROCORI 2-1 on Saturday in another Elimination Bracket game.
The Alexandria Cardinals and Little Falls Flyers will meet in the Section 8AAA Baseball Championship round Wednesday afternoon at 4:00. Alexandria needs one victory to punch a ticket to the Class AAA State Tournament that begins June 14th. Being that Little Falls already has one loss in the double elimination Section 8AAA Tournament, the Flyers will need to defeat the Cards twice on Wednesday.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Wednesday, June 8th....Baseball: Alexandria versus Little Falls at Saint Cloud (Dick Putz Field) (Section 8AAA Championship Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40 PM)
The length of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is just under 14 minutes in length.
