(undated) -- If you did not hear the airing of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Monday, January 31st, enjoy the podcast that is attached!
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Nordic Ski Racing Coach Jeremy Rapp. Last Thursday, after his athletes skied over at Camp Ripley for the Little Falls Invitational, Coach Rapp delivered an audio summary, which is embedded in the podcast
- Cardinal Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen shared details on Alexandria's two victories on Friday during a triangular at Barnesville High School
Information items mentioned:
- The Alexandria's Girls' Basketball team had a four-game win streak snapped by the Willmar Cardinals. Willmar gained a 10-point victory on its home floor against Alexandria Friday evening
- Despite a goal from senior Kaci Trosvig, the Cardinal Girls' Hockey team dropped a 4-1 decision Friday night to Grand Rapids-Greenway at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria
Cardinal sports play-by-play TONIGHT! The Alexandria Girls' Hockeyteamwill travel to Brainerd for a Central Lakes Conference game. The Cardinals seek a second win against the Warriors in as many tries, after Alexandria prevailed in the home contest at the Runestone Community Center on January 11th. Jeff James will join KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the coverage on People Radio, KXRA. Game time is set for 7:15 PM, with broadcast coverage starting at approximately 6:55.
The program in the audio player below is approximately ten minutes from start to finish.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM