(undated) -- If you missed KXRA's airing Monday of the Cardinal Sports Report, listen to the podcast in the audio player below!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Coach Jeremy Rapp from the Cardinal Nordic Ski Racing teams. He detailed the results of last Tuesday's home competition, when the Cardinals hosted the Alexandria Invitational at Andes Tower Hills.
Information items mentioned:
- Alexandria's results from Saturday's True Team Class A Boys' Swimming and Diving Championships are shared. The Cardinals earned fifth place in a classy field of 12 teams. Breck/Blake earned top honors in Class A
- Alexandria's Boys' Hockey and Girls' Hockey squads played games at the Runestone Community Center Friday and Saturday, respectively
- The Cardinal Boys' Basketball team stepped out of Central Lakes Conference play Friday night and secured a victory against the Saint Peter Saints
The program in the audio player above is approximately 11 minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM