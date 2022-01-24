Jaelyn Miller

Sophomore Jaelyn Miller is a three-sport athlete at Alexandria Area High School. She finished third overall in the Varsity Girls' division of the Alexandria Nordic Ski Invitational at Andes Tower Hills on Tuesday, January 18th, completing the race in under 20 minutes. 

(undated) -- If you missed KXRA's airing Monday of the Cardinal Sports Report, listen to the podcast in the audio player below!

Coaches' summary provided by:

  • Coach Jeremy Rapp from the Cardinal Nordic Ski Racing teams. He detailed the results of last Tuesday's home competition, when the Cardinals hosted the Alexandria Invitational at Andes Tower Hills.   

Information items mentioned:

  • Alexandria's results from Saturday's True Team Class A Boys' Swimming and Diving Championships are shared. The Cardinals earned fifth place in a classy field of 12 teams. Breck/Blake earned top honors in Class A 
  • Alexandria's Boys' Hockey and Girls' Hockey squads played games at the Runestone Community Center Friday and Saturday, respectively
  • The Cardinal Boys' Basketball team stepped out of Central Lakes Conference play Friday night and secured a victory against the Saint Peter Saints   

KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Monday, January 24th, 2022 (full program)

The program in the audio player above is approximately 11 minutes in length. 

During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:

  • 8:15 AM
  • 12:35 PM
  • 5:35 PM 