(undated) -- If you missed KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report from Monday, January 17th, listen to the podcast here!
- Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen detailed what unfolded at Alexandria Area High School on Saturday, when the 50th Big Ole Tournament was held. A number of Cardinal Wrestlers placed third or higher, with Mason McGrane winning the 113-pound bracket
Alexandria prevails at True Team Sections at Discovery Middle School: The podcast in the audio player below notes that the Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving squad placed first in the seven-team True Team Section 5A Championships. Two meet records were broken by Cardinal athletes.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg also shared a few numbers on results from the weekend for the Alexandria Girls' Hockey, Girls' Basketball, Boys' Hockey, and Boys' Basketball teams.
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player is just under eight minutes in length.
