(undated) -- The Monday, January 10th podcast of KXRA's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is available for you to listen to at your leisure.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Nordic Ski Racing Coach Jeremy Rapp detailed his athlete's performances following the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday
Additional content: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg shares scores and notes for other Alexandria Cardinal teams that competed over the weekend:
- The Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team found their road trip into neighboring North Dakota to be very productive
- Alexandria's Wrestling team earned a top-3 team finish during the Minnewaska Invite (the audio summary from Head Coach Aldon Struchen will be highlighted Tuesday as part of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report)
- A few numbers from the Saturday matinees for the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey and Girls' Basketball teams
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is approximately seven minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM