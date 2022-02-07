(undated) -- A podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report from Monday, February 7th is now available!
Milestone achievement for two Alexandria wrestlers: Within minutes of each other at Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls Friday night, Alexandria juniors Blaze Nelson and Kelly Johnson recorded victories on the mat during a dual with Otter Tail Central. The significance was that it put Nelson and Johnson at 100 career wins on the Alexandria Varsity. Blaze Nelson gained his 100th Varsity win by decision, while Kelly Johnson pinned his opponent for career win number 100. Details provided by Alexandria Assistant Coach Andrew Kratzke are included as part of the podcast in the audio player below.
Monday's Cardinal Sports Report podcast also highlights information from events that were held Friday night or on Saturday, including:
- The Section 4AA Dance Team Championship Meet that included Alexandria and 14 other teams in the jazz and high kick divisions. Only three teams out of the 15 were able to gain spots in the State Tournament later this month
- The Cardinals facing some challenging competition during the Central Lakes Conference Gymnastics Championships hosted by the Fergus Falls Otters Saturday afternoon. Though Ailynn Fetting placed sixth in the Central Lakes Conference with her All-Around score, Alexandria c competed to a fifth place finish behind Saint Cloud, Brainerd, Sartell, and Willmar
- Some hoops on the hardwood at Pohlig Court both Friday night and Saturday for the Alexandria Boys' Basketball team, which is now at 14-4 after a pair of victories. Plus the Cardinal Girls' Basketball team hosted Marshall Saturday evening as part of the Winter Lakes Classic at Alexandria Area High School, presented by Breakdown Sports USA
BONUS! The podcast below includes the first segment of an interview, when senior Jordan O'Kane visited with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg back in December. About a week before Christmas, Jordan signed her college National Letter of Intent. She will be joining the Women's Hockey program at UW-River Falls in the 2022-23 academic year. D-Mac's conversation with Jordan O'Kane about her signing will be featured in two segments. The final part will air on KXRA tomorrow (Tuesday).
Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Tuesday, February 8th: The athletes from the Lakes Area Alpine Ski team (including students from Alexandria) travel to Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls for the Section 5 Championships
- Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8th and 9th: Alexandria will send athletes to Maplelag Resort near Calloway for the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
The program in the audio player above is close to 11 minutes in length.
