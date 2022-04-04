(undated) -- The KXRA Cardinal Sports Report for the first Monday of April is available for your listening pleasure.
- Coach Meghan Orgeman from the Alexandria Girls' Track and Field team. Her Cardinals placed second behind ROCORI in the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championships, which were held in Collegeville Saturday at Saint John's University.
Cards gained "Meat Loaf"....winning two out of three at Elk River: Alexandria started the 2022 Boys' Tennis season with a pair of victories Saturday during the Elk River quadrangular. Alexandria opened up by topping Grand Rapids and Hibbing before the host Elks downed the Cardinals in the final match of the day. More details will be shared during KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report on Tuesday.
The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is just over nine minutes in length.
Coming attractions: Tuesday's Cardinal Sports Report podcast will include summaries from Alexandria Boys' Track Coach Mike Empting. Coach Nick Jansen will also sum up the Cardinals' opening day of competition on the tennis courts at Elk River.
