- Coach Meghan Orgeman rejoins the show, pointing out that her Girls' Track and Field squad competed for the second time during the outdoor schedule last Thursday in Sartell. Coach Orgeman has a detailed summary for your listening enjoyment as part of the podcast.
Baseball team comes up short in the hope opener: The Alexandria Cardinals were able to host the Saint Cloud Crush in Central Lakes Conference Baseball Saturday afternoon at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. The visiting Crush topped the Cards, 5-3. Alexandria out-hit Saint Cloud in the contest, but came up short in the run column to drop the overall record to 1-2. That also represents the Cardinals' Central Lakes Conference mark. Alexandria is scheduled to host Sartell in a 4 PM Doubleheader Tuesday at Knute Nelson Ballpark.
Ahead on the Tuesday Cardinal Sports Report: Coach Mike Empting will share the synopsis for the Boys' Track and Field competition that took place during the Sabre Quadrangular last week at Riverview Intermediate School Stadium in Sartell.
