(undated) -- Appearances by two Alexandria Cardinal coaches highlight the first Cardinal Sports of the week following Easter Sunday.
Adapted Bowling update: Coach Wade Traphagen from the Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling squad provides information during the Cardinal Sports Report podcast. He has details on which of his athletes bowled a "turkey" and shares scores from his other athletes when Alexandria faced the Lake City Tigers in a virtual head-to-head competition.
Brittney Bruzek: get to know her! Throughout the week, the Cardinal Sports Report will includes segments of an extended interview with the new Fastpitch Softball Coach of the Alexandria Cardinals, Britt Bruzek. She returns to coach at her alma mater, about a decade-and-a-half after receiving her diploma from Jefferson High School. The segment with Coach Bruzek included in today's podcast includes some of her reaction about what compelled her to return to make a return to her hometown.
Additional segments of Britt Bruzek's interview with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg will be highlighted in the daily Cardinal Sports Report programs through Thursday.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately nine minutes, 35 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM